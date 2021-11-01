STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth was interested in new tech in film industry

Published: 01st November 2021 03:09 AM

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (File Photo | Facebook)

By Suresh Heblikar
Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar was a stunningly well-built and enthusiastic actor who meant well with his colleagues, society and film crew. He was a quiet and a balanced person with a perceptible smile.

He was the youngest son of a great actor and film star Rajkumar. It is rare to see a family getting totally involved and successfully sustaining in the profession. Puneeth and his brother Shivarajkumar gave a number of hits. I say it is rare because there are few families that have competed and survived in the industry with such honour and grace. 

Puneeth was particularly interested in newer technologies, introduced new gadgets to the Kannada film industry and encouraged filmmakers to use them. He spent a lot of money on getting a book published on his father which took years. 

Puneeth would be remembered for long as he believed that people were committed to do things they loved and would them the right way. He will be missed by the film fraternity.

(National award winner)

