Use barren land for tourism: NTCA

BENGALURU : To ensure well-maintained buffer zones and a reduction in the cases of conflict, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked states to utilise non-cultivable farm lands for eco-tourism purposes. NCTA officials suggested that the proposal, which is being tried out at Tadoba on a pilot basis, can be implemented in Bhadra and Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

“There are many cases of conflict at these areas. Buffer zones are a matter of concern. So, if activities of eco-tourism are taken up, then grazing will stop at forest areas. It will also ensure another source of income for people of the region,” the proposal said.

A NTCA official from Delhi said the proposal has been well received by tiger reserves in most parts of India, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. “The catch here is farmers should be made a part of the project and large commercial projects cannot be allowed.

The project is being termed as community nature conservancy, where farmers can voluntarily give their land for eco-tourism works. But wetlands and grasslands cannot be utilised. It has been also been pointed out that in the name of eco-tourism, many resorts are operating around forests of Karnataka. The government must take a look and address them,” the official said.

The official stated that for the effective implementation of the project, formation and involvement of local advisory committees (which comprise of tiger reserve direction, forest officials, tribals, panchayat members, farm owners, locals, tourism department, conservationists and experts) is a must.

“Unfortunately, in most areas, the committees do not exist or if they are present, they are not active. Same is the case with state-level steering committees. In Karnataka, the committee held its last meeting in 2014, but in other states, the last meeting was in 2008-09,” the NTCA official said.