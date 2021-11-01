Your families need you too, Shivanna tells fans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Puneeth Rajkumar’s actor brother Shivarajkumar said it is hard to digest that Appu is no more and appealed to fans not to take any hasty steps.

After the last rites of his younger brother, Shivarajkumar came to Puneeth’s residence in Sadashivanagar, where he spoke to reporters. “I am elder to Puneeth by 13 years and I have seen him since he was a baby. I am feeling like I have lost my own child. It is shocking to the entire family,” a teary-eyed Shivarajkumar said. He appealed to the public, especially Puneeth’s fans, not to take any hasty steps.

“It is very hard for anyone to digest that Appu is no more with us, but we have see the reality and move on. I get it that fans are devastated, but they should be patient and not forget that their families need them,” the actor said. Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar also thanked the people, police and the government for their cooperation and love for the family. Raghavendra thanked the public and city police for their cooperation.

Police team gets pat from CM, HM

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Sunday appreciated the work of police personnel over the past three days, to ensure that no untoward incidents took place after the death of much-loved actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday. Pant said the policemen worked day and night to ensure peace in the city, managing thousands of fans pouring in from within the city and other parts of the state, and had converged on Kanteerava Stadium where Puneeth’s mortal remains were kept. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, too, appreciated the work done by personnel.

No entry for public till Tuesday

Police have continued security at Sree Kanteerava Studios, where actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest on Sunday morning. There will be no entry for the public till Tuesday. As Puneeth’s family has decided to perform a ritual on the fifth day, that is on Tuesday, police have continued the security. Raghavendra Rajkumar said everyone will get an opportunity to visit the place after Tuesday. “We have seen what happened when my father (Rajkumar) passed away. Before the family could complete the rituals, thousands of people had performed the ritual,” he said.