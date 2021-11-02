CET Karnataka topper, Mangaluru boy together share fifth rank in NEET 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Meghan HK from Mysuru secured the fifth rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, whose results were announced after much delay on Monday evening. Meghan, a student of Pramati Hill View Academy in Mysuru, had created a record by securing the top rank in all streams of CET -- engineering, bachelor of naturopathy and yogic sciences, agriculture, veterinary sciences and pharmacy. Meghan, who scored 715 out of 720 marks in NEET, thanked his parents, who are educators, for his success.

He shares his rank with Jashan Chhabra from Mangaluru, who too scored 715 marks out of 720.

Roshni Thirthalli from Belagavi secured the all-India ranking (AIR) of 103. Daughter of Dr Raji Tejaswi and Dr TS Tejaswi, she has scored 705 marks. Roshni, who passed out of GSS College in Belagavi, thanked her parents, grandparents and teachers for the success.

Shashank VM from Alva’s PU College secured AIR of 905 by scoring 680 marks. Sujnan R Shetty from the same college got 1,304 rank scoring 675 marks. Harshith S of Siddaganga PU College in Davanagere got AIR of 2,800 scoring 659 marks.

The son of an accounts attender, he said, “Since my childhood, I dreamt of becoming a doctor, and with this ranking I will get an opportunity to study in a reputed college. I lost my father 12 years ago, and my mother Savitha nurtured my dream and helped me take up my education in reputed institutions.”

KS Abhilasha, daughter of a farmer, secured 650 marks, Venkatesh GP of Sir MV PU college Davanagere secured 677 marks, Shreyas R of SRS PU College at Chitradurga got 620 and Niharika LN of the same college got 601 marks.

Dept mulls exams in Kannada for polytechnic students

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that the objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) is education in the regional language and hence, the state government has pledged to develop Kannada. Talking at the 66th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, he said that like engineering courses, which already commenced in Kannada language, the state is mulling on providing an opportunity to write polytechnic course examination in Kannada. “Textbooks will be prepared in both Kannada and English for students,” he added. Talking about compulsory Kannada in higher education, he said that for the growth of the language, IT needs to be used efficiently. He further said that NEP aims to make the future of rural students bright. “Government schools and higher education institutions have taken steps on a war-footing. The government will ensure that no one in rural areas is left unemployed.”