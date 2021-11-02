STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Charges framed against 17 in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Court cites KCOCA judgment to bring charges against accused; next hearing on Dec 8

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Murdered senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

Murdered senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has framed charges against 17 accused, who are allegedly involved in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The next hearing is on December 8, when the trial for the case will be fixed. Though the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had submitted a charge-sheet three years ago, the accused had filed multiple pleas delaying the framing of charges, which is necessary to begin the trial.

However, days after the Supreme Court upheld the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000 against accused Mohan Nayak, the Special Court cited the judgement against the 17 accused. On Saturday, the accused were produced before the court through video conferencing, from Bengaluru Central Prison, Yerwada Central Prison in Pune, and Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai. The charges were explained to the accused in Marathi and Kannada. They plead not-guilty, and asked for a trial.

The court also directed prison authorities against transferring the accused to another prison, without a specific court order. Charges against the accused are under sections 302 (murder), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 35 (when such an act is criminal by reason of its being done with a criminal knowledge or intention) of the IPC, and under the provisions of the Arms Act and the KCOCA.

Gauri Lankesh was murdered by gunmen outside her home at Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017 night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gauri Lankesh murder case Gauri Lankesh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp