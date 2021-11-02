STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ED attaches Rs 35.70 cr worth assets of Vikram investments, others

The attached immovable properties have a value of Rs. 34.21 crore are in the form of land, office spaces and residential flats in various places in Bengaluru.

Published: 02nd November 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 35.70 crore of Vikram Investments and other associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the Ponzi Investment Scheme Scam.

The attached immovable properties have a value of Rs. 34.21 crore are in the form of land, office spaces and residential flats in various places in Bengaluru and movable assets are in the form of Bank balance and fixed deposits of Rs.1.49 crore.

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR dated March 3, 2018 registered by the Banashankari police station, Bengaluru against partners and other associates of Vikram Investments viz Raghavendra Srinath, along with his associates - KP Narasimhamurthy, M Prahlada, KC Nagaraj and Sutram Suresh for cheating the general public by luring them to invest in Vikram Investments, promising high returns under the guise of commodity trading.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED Vikram Investments PMLA ponzi scam money laundering
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp