STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hanagal bypoll: Setback for BJP as Congress wins in CM Bommai's home turf

Winning candidate Srinivas Mane said money power lost as Congress leaders put a lot of effort to counter the tricks of the BJP government to win the poll. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress supporters gathered near counting centre in Haveri on Tuesday – D Hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: Congress candidate Srinivas Mane has won the Hanagal bypoll by 7,598 votes. 

Hanagal assembly constituency is in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district. It was the first election in Karnataka after Bommai came to power. 

The counting began at Government Engineering College in Devagiri near Haveri on Tuesday morning. Congress candidate Mane got the lead from the first round itself and it continued to 19 rounds (last round). Congress got 87,113 and BJP 79,515 votes. In the postal votes, BJP got 236, Congress 184, and JDS only 4 votes.

In the early rounds of counting, the lead was less than 200 votes for Congress. Later the lead increased in all rounds. Mane, who was in Hubballi, headed to Haveri after he came to know that he got a lead of more than 5,000 votes.

Supporters of both BJP and Congress gathered near the counting centre in Haveri. As the leads were declared, Congress party workers raised slogans in favour of Mane, Congress state president DK Shivakumar, and former CM Siddaramaiah. The supporters of the BJP gradually decamped from the counting centre as the winning difference increased.

An EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) with votes from Kanchinegaluru developed a technical snag while counting. The officials then counted the slips of VVPAT. 

Winning candidate Srinivas Mane visited the counting centre and expressed his happiness. "Money power lost and people's power won in this bypoll. Our (Congress) leaders put a lot of effort to counter the tricks of the BJP government to win the poll. People have given an answer to the bad administration of the BJP government in the state," Mane said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanagal bypoll Karnataka ByPoll Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp