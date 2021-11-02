Pledge to teach Kannada culture to others: Minister BC Nagesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said Kannadigas should take a pledge to teach their cultural heritage to all non-kannadigas. At the Karnataka Rajyothsava celebrations at Kantheerava stadium on Monday, the minister said every citizen should take the responsibility of speaking, writing and reading in Kannada in their daily affairs. “And reading of Kannada newspapers, books, and watching Kannada plays and Yakshagana should be encouraged,” he added.

About the State Government’s Mataad Mataad Kannada initiative under which lakhs of citizens sang Kannada songs, Nagesh said, “It has succeeded in spreading the fragrance of Kannada language all over the state and it has to be a daily celebration too. We have to save and develop the language and the enthusiasm for the language should be seen throughout the year.”

He put the onus of developing government schools on all citizens. Fewer than 30 children are enrolled in 14,236 schools in 20,718 government lower primary schools in the State. Similarly, out of 22,501 government higher primary schools, 2421 schools have enrolment of less than 35 children, he said.

“Schools play a vital role in the development of state, language, and culture of the land,” Nagesh said, adding that love and pride for the language should be honed in students by parents and teachers.