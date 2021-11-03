Disclose names of politicians in Bitcoin scam: Siddaramiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader Siddaramiah has demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai make public the names of politicians allegedly involved in the Bitcoin scam, irrespective of which party they belong to.

“Let it be Congress or BJP, it does not matter. People should know the truth,” the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said. Krishna, accused in the case, was arrested sometime back and police had filed the chargesheet, he said and wondered at the delay in announcing the names of those involved. “I have information about politicians being involved in this scam. If there is no case, why did the CM hand it over the case to ED?” he asked.