Half the districts in Karnataka add zero Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid fears of the new SARS-CoV-2 Delta sub-lineage triggering another Covid surge, Karnataka on Tuesday saw a half of all the districts reporting zero Covid-19 cases.

Fifteen of the 30 districts in Karnataka had no Covid cases. This includes the 31st district Vijayanagara which, in the health bulletin, is included under Ballari and it is among the 15 to record zero cases.

While Bengaluru alone added 139 cases on Tuesday, the rest 100 were reported in 14 other districts, most of them in single digits.

The high concentration of infections in Bengaluru Urban is indicated by the fact that of the total 8,370 active cases across the state, 6,424 are from the state capital.

Over the last month, Bengaluru recorded an increase in active cases 12 times, while in the rest of the state, it was just five times, indicating that Bengaluru is the Covid hotspot at present. This is mainly due to high population density even as activities are back to almost normal.

In the same period, the statewide Covid recovery rate rose from 98.31 per cent to 98.44 percent, witnessing a drop only once, while Bengaluru saw a dip five times, with its recovery rate at 98.18 per cent. The state on Monday registered just two deaths, which is the lowest so far in a single day in the second wave which started in March this year.

Five deaths were reported on Tuesday, which is the third-lowest. Bengaluru has been witnessing low number of deaths too, but the mortality rate has inched upwards to 1.30 per cent, as against 1.27 per cent of the state. Health officials warned people to continue wearing masks and maintain strict hand hygiene, saying it is the best fool-proof method to stay immune from Covid-19.

