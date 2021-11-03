STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hanagal bypoll drubbing for BJP: BSY, local rapport tip scales

The bypoll result may not be an indicator for future elections, but is certainly a wake-up call for the BJP ahead of a series of elections, leading up to the 2023 assembly elections.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigns for party candidate Ramesh Bhusanur ahead of the October 30 bypolls in Sindagi on Sunday.

CM Basavaraj Bommai campaigning for party candidate Ramesh Bhusanur for the October 30 bypolls in Sindagi.

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bypoll result may not be an indicator for future elections, but is certainly a wake-up call for the BJP ahead of a series of elections, leading up to the 2023 assembly elections. The BJP lost in Hanagal, Basavaraj Bommai’s home district, despite the CM leading from the front and camping in the constituency for over a week.

It was the first major election fought after he took over as CM, and was crucial to assert his authority, especially as the party high command has declared that the 2023 elections would be fought under his leadership. The resounding victory in Sindagi came as a saving grace.

Sources in the party told TNIE that in the next few days, party leaders will sit together to analyse the results, its implications on upcoming elections, and also take a relook at its election strategies. While things worked as planned in Sindagi, the constituency that was won by JDS in 2018, delay in finalising the candidate’s name, issues related to allocation of the ticket, local leaders’ disconnect with voters and the Congress candidate’s rapport with people are said to be among the reasons for BJP’s defeat in Hanagal, despite the best efforts by the CM.  “From the beginning, we had information about Congress having an edge and tried to overcome it, but time was short,” said sources in the party.

Some leaders also said the results showed that former CM BS Yediyurappa’s active involvement in elections is inevitable to take on a resurgent Congress that is showing signs of putting up a good fight. Although the former CM campaigned in both the constituencies for a few days, it was mostly Bommai’s show in Hanagal, and a team of ministers managed the election in Sindagi.

BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar, however, said it is not a setback for the CM or the party, as they won Sindagi with a big margin. “This is like an alarm bell for us. We will analyse the reasons and take appropriate measures,” he said. 

