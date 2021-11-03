HC directs Karnataka govt to upgrade Kaveri portal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to make necessary changes in the website (http://kaverionline.karnataka.gov.in) of department of stamps and registration to enable the uploading of registered documents by the sub registrars, who are registering authorities, without insisting for the production of ‘11E’ sketch.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar, at Dharwad Bench of High Court, passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Vaishali from Bagalkot district. The petitioner contending that the website, as it stands now, does not permit uploading of registered documents in the absence of 11’E’ sketch, hence requesting the court to issue directions to register the sale deed presented by her, without insisting on the ‘11E’ sketch.

“It has become absolutely essential on the part of the state government to make necessary corrections to the website, and take necessary steps to enable uploading of documents by the registering authorities, even in the absence of ‘11E’ sketch, and without insisting for production of the same”, remarked the court, directing the order to be circulated.