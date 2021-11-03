STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC directs Karnataka govt to upgrade Kaveri portal

Justice SR Krishna Kumar, at Dharwad Bench of High Court, passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Vaishali from Bagalkot district.

Published: 03rd November 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to make necessary changes in the website (http://kaverionline.karnataka.gov.in) of department of stamps and registration to enable the uploading of registered documents by the sub registrars, who are registering authorities, without insisting for the production of ‘11E’ sketch.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar, at Dharwad Bench of High Court, passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Vaishali from Bagalkot district. The petitioner contending that the website, as it stands now, does not permit uploading of registered documents in the absence of 11’E’ sketch, hence requesting the court to issue directions to register the sale deed presented by her, without insisting on the ‘11E’ sketch. 

“It has become absolutely essential on the part of the state government to make necessary corrections to the website, and take necessary steps to enable uploading of documents by the registering authorities, even in the absence of ‘11E’ sketch, and without insisting for production of the same”, remarked the court, directing the order to be circulated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaveri portal Karnataka Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp