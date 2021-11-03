STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Kannada Bus' a unique ride for passengers on a Rajyotsava Day

During every November 1st, the Rajyotsava Day of Karnataka they prepare their bus in such a way that no one can miss the sight of it.

Published: 03rd November 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

The Kalaghatagi-Hosapete bus decorated for the Karnataka Unification Day during its stop at Hubballi Bus Stand on Monday

The Kalaghatagi-Hosapete bus decorated for the Karnataka Unification Day during its stop at Hubballi Bus Stand on Monday (Photo | D Hemanth)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Flaunting yellow and red turbans on their heads, two "sarathis" of Kalaghatagi-Hospet government bus were at the bus to welcome the passengers. The entire bus was decorated with yellow and red, the colours of the Kannada flag on the occasion of 66th Unification Day of Karnataka. 

For the driver and conductor duo from Kalaghatagi depot from Dharwad district, November 1st is not any ordinary day. During every November 1st, the Rajyotsava Day of Karnataka they prepare their bus in such a way that no one can miss the sight of it. While many buses from state-owned Corporations decorated their vehicles with garlands and flags, the story of bus driver Santosh S Belamagi and conductor Shahikumar M Bhosle from Kalaghatagi stood different. 

It's not just the outer decoration, even the seats inside the government bus have yellow and red coloured covers. The photos and details of all the eight Jnanpith awardees from Karnataka were put up around the bus as part of celebrations. When the bus entered the Hubballi main bus-stand on Monday, a large crowd gathered around the bus to take photos and videos. 

"The unification day is a proud moment for every Kannadiga and we are happy to have decorated the bus at our own expense. We are also thankful for our heads and depot officials for encouraging us to celebrate the festival even when we are on duty. The reaction and appreciation by the passengers were overwhelming," said and conductor Shshikumar M Bhosle. 

"This is our second year we are celebrating this kind of unique celebration. Our language is facing a threat while competing with other languages. We have kept Kannada books, details about every taluka and district of Karnataka we have placed in our bus for the celebrations of Rajyotsava. Our groups, family and officials have supported this," he added. Bhosle is a native of Hirekerur and currently working in Kalaghatagi depot. 

"I have never seen a bus decorated in this way. It was a surprise for me and for my family. When you look out the whole traffic and people are looking at the bus in awe. It's a great feeling and the bus made our festivity even when we had to travel for some work," said a Hosapete bound passenger.

