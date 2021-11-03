STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka will share Mekedatu water with TN: Bommai

“Engineers had not dared to replace the 75-year-old crest gates that were damaged resulting in wastage of 300 cusecs water per day.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers bagina to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservior near Mysuru on Tuesday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reiterated that Karnataka is firm on implementing the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and assured Tamil Nadu that it will share surplus water during distress years.

“Karnataka has taken up the project to meet the drinking water needs. We will take all measures to implement the project to see that people are benefitted without violating the Tribunal’s final award. We will share surplus water from Mekedatu between riparian states during distress years,” he said after offering Bagina to the Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir here. 

He said that Tamil Nadu has as usual objected to Mekedatu like any other projects mooted in the Cauvery basin by Karnataka, and added that they have spoken to senior counsels in New Delhi to wage a legal battle and maintain the state stand before the Cauvery River Water Tribunal and Central Water Commission.

“Engineers had not dared to replace the 75-year-old crest gates that were damaged resulting in wastage of 300 cusecs water per day. It was I who initiated the project to replace the gates,” he said. Bommai directed the officials to expedite the work on replacing 130 cast-iron gates with steel ones at all levels and complete the task before 2022. 

Puneeth memorial plan after talks with kin: CM
Mysuru: The Government will discuss plans for setting up of a memorial for Puneeth Rajkumar after discussion with the recently deceased actor’s family, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said when asked about plans in this regard. 

