Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans name road after him in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away recently, had a large fan base in the district. As a mark of respect for the late actor, his fans named a road after him in the city. They said the road will be known as Puneeth Rajkumar Road even as they requested the City Corporation to recognize the road by the new name.

The road along an irrigation canal in front of Laxmi Talkies has been named after Puneeth. The actor’s fans installed a name board and put up a banner stating that the road would be called Puneeth Rajkumar Road. The road stretching over one kilometer is in the heart of the city. After installing the board on Monday evening, the fans urged the corporation to recognize the new name.

Mayor Sunitha Annappa assured of recognizing the road with its new name.

Sunitha told The New Indian Express that the fans have requested to call the road after Puneeth officially. “In order to do so, we need to table the proposal before a general body meeting of the corporation. One of the hurdles to do it immediately is that the road is in the possession of the Irrigation Department. Once the proposal is tabled, we need to take the permission of the department. We will initiate measures required to recognise the new name,” the mayor added.

Shivamogga is one of the districts where movies of Puneeth would be more successful. Puneeth used to visit the district to promote his films. In fact, it was in Shivamogga he was given the first state-level best actor award at the state government’s film award ceremony held in 2010 for his performance in the ‘Milana’ movie. Puneeth used to visit the district as he had close relatives too. His last visit was for shooting a documentary at Sakrebailu Elephant Camp.