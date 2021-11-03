Regulate construction in panchayat limits: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to take appropriate steps to ensure compliance with Section 316(4) of the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act, and issue a notification making bylaws applicable to all panchayats in the state. There are some panchayats which have not adopted the Act yet, and chaotic construction is happening in panchayat areas.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order in view of mushrooming construction activity in areas under Gram Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats and Zilla Panchayats, in violation of model bylaws 2015, in terms of the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act. The court was hearing a petition filed by Jyothi, a native of Bidirukote village in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Noting that the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act has control over construction of buildings, the model bylaws 2015 are binding on panchayats and any construction should be within the parameters stipulated in the bylaws. The court said the bylaws came into force on May 8, 2015.

“There are various Gram Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats and Zilla Panchayats in the state. The panchayats are obliged in law to adopt the bylaws and bring construction undertaken in the precincts of those areas, within the parameters stipulated in the bylaws. If the panchayats have not adopted the same, despite close to seven years of coming into effect, they have done it at their own peril,” the court said.

It noted that the violation of known norms in construction laws is not limited to areas in the corporation, but has percolated down to panchayats, and thus, the government must regulate work in panchayat areas too.