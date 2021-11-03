STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srinivas Mane’s local connect, unity factor played big role in Congress win

The closely-fought Hanagal bypoll result appears to be influenced by a few factors: the charisma of party leaders, unity in the party, and the candidate’s local connect.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:12 AM

Jubilant Congress workers after party candidate Srinivas Mane (inset) bagged the Hanagal seat in Haveri on Tuesday | Hemanth D

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The closely-fought Hanagal bypoll result appears to be influenced by a few factors: the charisma of party leaders, unity in the party, and the candidate’s local connect. The convincing victory of Congress candidate Srinivas Mane was rooted in the united campaign by KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who wanted to ensure the party grabbed this seat. They were undeterred by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his battery of ministers who had camped in Hanagal and kept up a sustained campaign. 

The Congress was confident of a win, chiefly because Mane had prepared the ground in Hanagal, despite losing to C M Udasi in 2018. Though he hails from Hubballi, Mane stayed put for three years and nurtured the constituency. As a Legislative Council member from local bodies of Haveri, other than Dharwad and Gadag, he took up development works here. However, it was his concern for the people during the first and second Covid-19 waves that created goodwill, and his deeds were also highlighted by the party. Though the BJP tried to counter this by projecting the government’s relief measures and free vaccination, the saffron party failed to convince the voters.

The BJP’s choice of candidate was also a negating factor -- picking Shivaraj Sajjanar over a member of the Udasi family set off voices of dissent among local leaders. Sajjanar is from Haveri, and considered an outsider. Moreover, he was allegedly responsible for the poor financial condition of Sangur Sugar Mill, and Siddaramaiah hit Sajjanar where it hurt most. 

On the unity front, this time the shoe was on the other foot. The Congress camp worked like a unit, but though the BJP brought on its star campaigners, including State and Central ministers, there was no cohesiveness. To top it, B S Yediyurappa’s speech as well as body language were uninspiring, and he looked to be losing his charm. As one BJP leader put it, traditionally, Hanagal was not a BJP seat, but was won on Udasi’s own charisma. 

While the BJP assumed the JDS fielding a Muslim candidate would favour the party, the poll outcome proved that the minority votes went to the Congress en bloc. 

