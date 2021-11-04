STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP SC wing turns its guns on Siddaramaiah

The protests were initiated by the party’s SC wing, which alleged that Siddaramaiah had targeted SC leaders in the BJP.

Published: 04th November 2021

BJP SC Morcha members burn an effigy of Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Kalaburagi on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU/KALABURAGI: The BJP stepped up its attack against Congress leader Siddaramaiah by staging protests across the state, including in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi, on Wednesday. Soon after the bypoll results were announced, the saffron party had termed the former CM an “opportunist” for “hurrying to claim credit for the Congress victory in Hanagal”.

The protests were initiated by the party’s SC wing, which alleged that Siddaramaiah had targeted SC leaders in the BJP. “During a speech at a community meeting before the Sindagi bypoll, Siddaramaiah had remarked that SCs are joining the BJP to secure a livelihood,” the protesters said.

They alleged that his remarks had hurt the community. “Many SC leaders quit the Congress as they were sidelined by Siddaramaiah, and not because of livelihood,” they said, and demanded an apology. BJP SC Morcha members, led by state president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Kudachi MLA P Rajeev, staged a demonstration at Mourya Circle in Bengaluru.

“If anyone switched parties for a living, it is Siddaramaiah who quit JDS to join the Congress,” Rajeev said. Former MLC Ashwath Narayan said Siddaramaiah snubbed SC leaders in the Congress as he defeated former DyCM G Parameshwara when the latter was in the running for CM in the 2013 Assembly polls from Koratagere. “He also cast a shadow on the careers of Congress leaders like Mallikarjuna Kharge, HC Mahadevappa, Akhanda Srinivasamurthy and minority community leaders,” he said.

In Kalaburagi, SC Morcha members staged a protest and burnt the effigy of Siddaramaiah at Timmapur Circle. Meanwhile, KPCC president D K Shivakumar defended Siddaramaiah and maintained that the Congress has always stood with SCs and vice-versa. Siddaramaiah, who has traction among AHINDA communities (Kannada acronym for minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits), is perceived as a threat by rival parties. In order to wean a section of Dalits away from him, they are raising these issues in the run-up to the 2023 polls, and may also take up the Dalit CM issue, they said.

Ex-BJP MLA slaps cop
Raichur: Police registered a case against BJP leader and former MLA Papareddy and four others for allegedly slapping a policeman in plainclothes, attached to West police station here on Wednesday. SP Nikhil B said, “Police have collected video evidence of Papareddy slapping constable Raghavendra
on Wednesday.” The incident occurred when BJP SC Morcha workers were staging a protest. Papareddy later told the media,“I mistook the policeman in mufti for a BJP worker.”

