Bommai completes 100 days in office as Karnataka CM

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completed 100 days in office on Wednesday without any celebration. At his RT Nagar residence, he told the media, “There is nothing special about 100 days per se. What has been done in those 100 days is important. We will take up an exercise to inform the public about the government’s programmes.

Hundred days is not as important a milestone as one year.’’ Bommai said that he is celebrating Deepavali at Hubballi as has been the practice with him and left the city. His supporters, listing out the government’s achievements, pointed out how Bommai is a “simple CM”. They said that he has tried to be the “common man” by doing away with zero-traffic rule for his convoy, guard of honour, bouquets, garlands and other embellishments that are ‘colonial appendage’.

“He has reduced travelling by special flights and goes in economy class on normal flights,” they added. After he took over as chief minister, he has made many significant announcements, including financial assistance to farmer’s children and ‘Jan Sewak Yojana’, which offers a clutch of government services like khata, licence and others at the click of a mouse and also reduces corruption by eliminating contact with government officials.

BJP Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra told TNIE, “In the last 100 days, Bommai has increased the pension for the underprivileged sections of society, indicating his farsightedness. The party has done well in the bypolls by winning Sindagi and losing Hanagal by a small margin.

In the coming days, he will give good administration and strengthen the party organisation.’’ Criticising the government, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “The decline of BJP has begun in the state and evidence is the bypoll result. Bommai does not have anything special to offer for his 100 days in office. The Hanagal bypoll result shows how people are not satisfied with the government work. Bommai failed to win in his own home district. There is no difference between his and Yediyurappa’s government as both have ignored development work. Voters have taught them a lesson.”