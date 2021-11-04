STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai completes 100 days in office as Karnataka CM

‘What has been done in those days is important; Will take up exercise to inform public’

Published: 04th November 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his wife offer puja at the Renuka Devi Yellamma Temple in Belagavi district ahead of Deepavali festival on Wednesday

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completed 100 days in office on Wednesday without any celebration. At his RT Nagar residence, he told the media, “There is nothing special about 100 days per se. What has been done in those 100 days is important. We will take up an exercise to inform the public about the government’s programmes.

Hundred days is not as important a milestone as one year.’’ Bommai said that he is celebrating Deepavali at Hubballi as has been the practice with him and left the city. His supporters, listing out the government’s achievements, pointed out how Bommai is a “simple CM”. They said that he has tried to be the “common man” by doing away with zero-traffic rule for his convoy, guard of honour, bouquets, garlands and other embellishments that are ‘colonial appendage’.

“He has reduced travelling by special flights and goes in economy class on normal flights,” they added. After he took over as chief minister, he has made many significant announcements, including financial assistance to farmer’s children and ‘Jan Sewak Yojana’, which offers a clutch of government services like khata, licence and others at the click of a mouse and also reduces corruption by eliminating contact with government officials.

BJP Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra told TNIE, “In the last 100 days, Bommai has increased the pension for the underprivileged sections of society, indicating his farsightedness. The party has done well in the bypolls by winning Sindagi and losing Hanagal by a small margin.

In the coming days, he will give good administration and strengthen the party organisation.’’ Criticising the government, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “The decline of BJP has begun in the state and evidence is the bypoll result. Bommai does not have anything special to offer for his 100 days in office. The Hanagal bypoll result shows how people are not satisfied with the government work. Bommai failed to win in his own home district. There is no difference between his and Yediyurappa’s government as both have ignored development work. Voters have taught them a lesson.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp