STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar urges CM Bommai to reveal details of Bitcoin scam

He also sought transparent investigation by the central agencies as well as by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court so that the truth comes out.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar addresses the media in Hanagal on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has urged the Basavaraj Bommai government to release details of the multicrore Bitcoin scam, especially now as the matter was reportedly noted even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, the Congress leader blamed the State Government of trying to hide information about the scam even as it has written to investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

“Since the chargesheets have been filed, the Chief Minister should reveal the names of those involved in the scam, charges framed under which sections of the IPC and how the government is dealing with the entire issue,” he requested the CM.

He also sought transparent investigation by the central agencies as well as by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court so that the truth comes out. When asked that the government was also pursuing the drugs case which came to light when he was a minister in 2018, Shivakumar said the Bommai government can mention his name if it finds any evidence.

Talking about the bypoll victory in Hanagal, he gave all the credit to the voters for electing a Congress candidate and sending a message to the country. “We leaders who delivered speeches during campaigning did not deserve the credit. Instead it’s the voters. We just elicited their response to their situation under the ruling BJP dispensation and they answered through the EVMs,” he said.

“Some analysts had started dubbing the Congress as a sinking boat, but the results of the bypolls across the country showed otherwise. Our next target is the 2023 elections for which the preparation will soon start.” He said the party’s reorganisation process by reshuffling office-bearers and district heads has already been done and the list of Bengaluru officebearers will be released on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bitcoin scam Bitcoin DK Shivakumar Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp