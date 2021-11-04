DK Shivakumar urges CM Bommai to reveal details of Bitcoin scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has urged the Basavaraj Bommai government to release details of the multicrore Bitcoin scam, especially now as the matter was reportedly noted even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, the Congress leader blamed the State Government of trying to hide information about the scam even as it has written to investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

“Since the chargesheets have been filed, the Chief Minister should reveal the names of those involved in the scam, charges framed under which sections of the IPC and how the government is dealing with the entire issue,” he requested the CM.

He also sought transparent investigation by the central agencies as well as by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court so that the truth comes out. When asked that the government was also pursuing the drugs case which came to light when he was a minister in 2018, Shivakumar said the Bommai government can mention his name if it finds any evidence.

Talking about the bypoll victory in Hanagal, he gave all the credit to the voters for electing a Congress candidate and sending a message to the country. “We leaders who delivered speeches during campaigning did not deserve the credit. Instead it’s the voters. We just elicited their response to their situation under the ruling BJP dispensation and they answered through the EVMs,” he said.

“Some analysts had started dubbing the Congress as a sinking boat, but the results of the bypolls across the country showed otherwise. Our next target is the 2023 elections for which the preparation will soon start.” He said the party’s reorganisation process by reshuffling office-bearers and district heads has already been done and the list of Bengaluru officebearers will be released on Thursday.