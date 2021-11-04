It’s hot chocolate weather in Karnataka

By Express News Service

Due to the formation of a low pressure area over Comorin as a part of the North East monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in most parts of Karnataka in the coming days. Not only will the state experience showers, the temperature is also likely to take a dip.

Director-in-charge, IMD Bengaluru, Geeta Agnihotri, said that the temperatures are dipping because of the cloud cover. “It is not that winter has set in early,” she clarified. The IMD officials said that even as no forecast has been issued regarding the onset of winter, it may set in early.