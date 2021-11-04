STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC gives liberty to tainted I-T officials to file fresh plea

Published: 04th November 2021 05:31 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

(Representational Image | File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court granted liberty to Income Tax officials to file a fresh petition while rejecting the petition questioning a private complaint and FIR over alleged excesses on their part during a raid, on technical grounds. 

Income Tax officials B Arun, S Arun Kumar, Rohit Sharma and Assistant Director Anand filed the petition, seeking quashing of a case against them before the magistrate, following a private complaint filed by Pawan Kumar Sachdeva, an employee of A-One Steels India Private Limited in Bengaluru. 

Pawan Kumar and three others filed a complaint against the I-T officials, alleging assault during a raid in August 2019. Police did not register an FIR but issued an NCR. They approached court which referred the complaint for investigation against the officials.

Comments

