Karnataka police seize 246 quintols of illegal PDS rice at Davangere

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Davangere district police has become active over the search and seizure over the illegal transportation of the rice which was supposed to be distributed through the public distribution system (PDS).

On Wednesday night during routine patrolling, Davangere rural police found a truck carrying 246 quintals of rice being transported and stopped the truck carrying rice for a routine check. During the interrogation, the police didn't find any valid documents either on sales or transportation after which it was confiscated.

Police also arrested one person on charges of transporting PDS rice illegally. The worth of the rice and truck is being ascertained. A complaint in this regard is being registered at Davangere rural police station. Davangere SP CB Ryshyanth congratulated the team for cracking the incident.