STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka police seize 246 quintols of illegal PDS rice at Davangere

During the interrogation, the police didn't find any valid documents either on sales or transportation after which it was confiscated.

Published: 04th November 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

PDS Rice

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Davangere district police has become active over the search and seizure over the illegal transportation of the rice which was supposed to be distributed through the public distribution system (PDS).

On Wednesday night during routine patrolling, Davangere rural police found a truck carrying 246 quintals of rice being transported and stopped the truck carrying rice for a routine check. During the interrogation, the police didn't find any valid documents either on sales or transportation after which it was confiscated.

Police also arrested one person on charges of transporting PDS rice illegally. The worth of the rice and truck is being ascertained. A complaint in this regard is being registered at Davangere rural police station. Davangere SP CB Ryshyanth congratulated the team for cracking the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Davangere rural police PDS rice PDS rice transportation
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp