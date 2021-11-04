STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials told to bring cows to temples for worship

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has directed his department officials to bring cows to state-owned temples for worship on Balipadyami which falls on Friday.

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has directed his department officials to bring cows to state-owned temples for worship on Balipadyami which falls on Friday. In a release, the minister said that a circular has been issued to depute an Animal Husbandry official in each district for ‘Gau Puja’.

The worship will be conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department in assoc iat ion with the State Endowment Department. He also requested elected representatives from each constituency to take part in the ‘Gau Puja’.

The minister also said awareness on protection of cows and encourage people to buy ‘Gau Utpanna’ (cow products), including cow dung, is being conducted. He also appealed people to to use ‘Gaumeya’ (lamps made of cow dung) for Deepawali. Such lamps are eco-friendly and can be utilised as manure for plants after use. This will also help farmers as they can get additional income, the minister said.

