Surge in abortions in Karnataka's Gadag, doctors suspect Covid

Health officials say Covid-related stress, malnutrition, heredity and many other reasons are behind this worrying number.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:17 AM

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag district is witnessing a high number of spontaneous abortions as well as medical termination of pregnancies (MTPs) in the past six months.

It is a worrying issue as babies are dying inside wombs, and complaints of early miscarriages are increasing both in rural and urban areas.

Health department data says that from April to September, a total of 363 such cases were reported.

Health officials say Covid-related stress, malnutrition, heredity and many other reasons are behind this worrying number.

These abortions are legal and were conducted with the consent of family members, owing to the critical condition of the women. 

The numbers also surged last year when the first Covid-19 wave started in April 2020. There were more than 100 abortions in a span of one month. After that, rates dropped but again shot up in the past six months after the second lockdown.  

According to data, between April and September 2021, a total of 363 cases of spontaneous abortions and MTPs were reported in the district. As many as 137 cases were reported from Gadag taluk, followed by Shirahatti (107), Mundargi (55), Naragund (44) and Ron (20).

A health official from Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences said, “A high number of miscarriages and abortions are among those who failed to take care of their health. During the Covid-induced lockdown, many pregnant women did not take the guidance of doctors. Many others were back at work without knowing they were pregnant, and worked hard for fear of another lockdown. These can be the primary reasons but a detailed study has to be done.”

2,600 abortions in a year: MP orders probe

The issue of 2,600 abortions in Davangere district in the past one year rocked the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting, held under the chairmanship of MP Dr GM Siddeshwara on Tuesday.

DISHA committee member G P Muppanna brought the issue to the notice of the MP and said a detailed probe can help trace the root cause of the problem, and find out whether it was medical termination or abortion due to gender discrimination and other issues.

MP Siddeshwara also directed officials to ensure that a detailed probe is conducted and the guilty are brought to book.

DHO Dr Nagaraj said that 23,675 pregnancies were reported from April 2020 to March 2021, of which 20,360 resulted in childbirth, and 2,600 were aborted.

Information about 715 pregnant women is not yet known.

Comments

