Three workers die, six seriously hurt as pillar collapses in Davanagere construction site

G Subhash Chandra

Express News Service

DEVANGERE: Three workers who were working at the Ethanol plant construction at Davangere Sugars Limited, Kukkuwada died on the spot when one of the centring laid for putting RCC concrete pillar slab collapsed on them. 12 people were injured in the incident and are being treated at the district hospital.

The dead workers have been identified as Manappa(32), Basappa (32) and Majeed(28) from Raichur and Koppal region of the state. Among the 12 injured, the condition of 6 people is said to be serious.

Davangere Sugars Limited was constructing an Ethanol plant at the premises and the mishap occurred when the workers were on their routine duty. About 15 people were working on the spot when the incident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, some of the workers jumped to safety, when the big RCC pillar slab collapsed, whereas 3 of them were caught under the debris. The fire force arrived on the spot to clear the debris and shift the patients to the hospital.

The factory is owned by SS Ganesh. Speaking to TNIE he said that Ethanol unit work had been given to a labour contractor. "This is an unfortunate incident, we too are very sad." He further said that he would take steps towards providing compensation to the bereaved family members after discussing with the contractor.

Giving an account of the incident, Ganesh said that he had given the contract for construction of the Ethanol plant to a labour contractor and the incident will be brought to the notice of the labour department, which will take a further course of action.