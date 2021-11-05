STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, JDS unimpressed with drop in fuel costs

Even as the BJP government cut fuel prices in the cuntry and the state, Congress and JDS seemed to be unimpressed. 

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Even as the BJP government cut fuel prices in the cuntry and the state, Congress and JDS seemed to be unimpressed. “When the UPA was in power and crude prices were at $125 a barrel, petrol was priced Rs 65. Now, when the crude prices have fallen to $82 a barrel, and when petrol prices are brought down to Rs 100, can we call it a great achievement?’’ Siddaramaiah asked.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “Reduction in fuel price is not a Deepavali gift as claimed by CM Basavaraj Bommai or PM Narendra Modi. When you snatch Rs 40 from someone and release only Rs 7 , how can you call it a gift?’

He continued, “Reduction of fuel price is nothing but the victory of common people. They have taught the government a lesson in the bypolls.’’  Meanwhile, JDS’ deputy leader in assembly, Bandeppa Kashempur, suggested, “There must be a larger committed response like working on alternate fuels such as ethanol.’

Comments

