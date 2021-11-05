Cops nab father-son duo for murder over crackers

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A man was allegedly murdered by a father-son duo over bursting of crackers on the occasion of Deepavali on Wednesday. Vinayak Kamath (45), residing in an apartment at Carstreet, was murdered. He worked as a manager at a travel agency. His wife, Amanni Kamath, in a complaint to the police said that her husband Vinayak was ‘killed’ by Krishnanand Kini, who also resides in the same apartment complex, and was accompanied by his son Avinash Kini.

“I have been residing in the complex for the last five years with my husband Vinayak Kamath, son Uttam and mother-in-law Vijayalaxmi. A few days ago, the Mangaluru City Corporation repaired a portion of the road in front of the complex. The accused Krishnanand had fought with my husband.

On Wednesday, when Krishnanand was bursting crackers, I saw Krishnanand and his son Avinash fighting with my husband. I ran towards the parking lot, when I heard someone screaming. We found Krishnanand stabbing my husband and Avinash was also seen threatening him,” Amanni stated.

According to the police, the deceased and the accused used to often fight over trivial issues. On Wednesday, they had a fight over bursting crackers in the parking lot and Vinayak had objected to it. In a fit of rage, Krishnanand allegedly stabbed Vinayak with a knife around 11 pm.

Vinayak was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kodialbail, but he died after two hours. Meanwhile, the accused Krishnanand (72), a retired bank employee and his son Avinash (45), a software engineer, have been arrested.

