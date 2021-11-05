STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cops nab father-son duo for murder over crackers

“I have been residing in the complex for the last five years with my husband Vinayak Kamath, son Uttam and mother-in-law Vijayalaxmi.

Published: 05th November 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A man was allegedly murdered by a father-son duo over bursting of crackers on the occasion of Deepavali on Wednesday. Vinayak Kamath (45), residing in an apartment at Carstreet, was murdered. He worked as a manager at a travel agency. His wife, Amanni Kamath, in a complaint to the police said that her husband Vinayak was ‘killed’ by Krishnanand Kini, who also resides in the same apartment complex, and was accompanied by his son Avinash Kini.

“I have been residing in the complex for the last five years with my husband Vinayak Kamath, son Uttam and mother-in-law Vijayalaxmi. A few days ago, the Mangaluru City Corporation repaired a portion of the road in front of the complex. The accused Krishnanand had fought with my husband.

On Wednesday, when Krishnanand was bursting crackers, I saw Krishnanand and his son Avinash fighting with my husband. I ran towards the parking lot, when I heard someone screaming. We found Krishnanand stabbing my husband and Avinash was also seen threatening him,” Amanni stated.

According to the police, the deceased and the accused used to often fight over trivial issues. On Wednesday, they had a fight over bursting crackers in the parking lot and Vinayak had objected to it. In a fit of rage, Krishnanand allegedly stabbed Vinayak with a knife around 11 pm.

Vinayak was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kodialbail, but he died after two hours. Meanwhile, the accused Krishnanand (72), a retired bank employee and his son Avinash (45), a software engineer, have been arrested.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Karnataka
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp