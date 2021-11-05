Decline in Covid cases adds zing to Deepavali festivities

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A decline in fresh Covid cases in the twin cities has brought cheer among people and added more fuel to the festive spirit this time. People thronged the market places in large numbers for shopping.

For the last one month, Dharwad had reported 66 fresh cases and the number of active cases had come down from 48 to 11 as of November 3. For the first time, the number of new Covid cases dropped since the second wave hit the district.

During the peak of Covid, the district was reporting more than 900 cases in May and it gradually dropped to 200 plus cases in June. Following the lockdown restrictions, a very few people could be seen on the roads and market areas. As a result, cases came down, sources said. Dharwad used to report two-digit cases in August and September and now it has reduced to single digit and even the district reported zero cases for many days.

According to a senior health official, the positivity rate stood at more than five per cent in May, for the past two months, it stood at below one per cent or less than that. Most of the hospitals, including private ones, were full of infected patients and hardly one or two infected patients are seen in the hospital that too in ICU or special wards.

As the cases come down ahead of Deepavali, people are happy to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. Many festivals including Ganesha were celebrated as a low-key affair due to the second wave. Now, people are celebrating Deepavali with a lot of spirit.

A health officer said, “Many people are vaccinated with both doses and most of the eligible population are vaccinated with at least one dose. This might be a big reason to keep the spread under control. However, people should not forget that there is no Covid. The cases may spike at any time, therefore all should wear masks and give priority to hygiene.”