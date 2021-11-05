Deepavali price cuts spell bad luck for petrol bunks

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deepavali cuts on petrol and diesel may be a happy occasion for many, but local petrol bunks will suffer as a result. With a sudden cut in fuel prices announced first by the union government and then a further one by the state government, petrol bunk owners are facing heavy losses for having to sell fuel at a lower price after picking the same earlier for a higher rate.

The fuel price cuts went into effect on Thursday evening. Petrol dipped to Rs 107.62 per litre from the previous day’s Rs 113.91, while diesel dropped to around Rs 92.02 per litre from Rs 104.47 per litre. The union government had announced a cut of Rs 5 and Rs 10 for petrol and diesel respectively. In addition, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced another cut of Rs 7.

Retail sellers (petrol pump owners) feel that this has squeezed their profit margins out until the current stock lasts and fresh stock bought at the new rates to resume with profit margins. Raghu, a manager at a Bharat Petroleum outlet, said, “For customers, it’s a happy day. But for businesses like ours, it’s very tough. To just suddenly do this, it’s a very difficult loss. Having to sell our stock at such a large cut cost is going to affect our business.”

Usha Devi, the owner of a HP Petrol bunk, said, “We will have to reduce prices, there’s nothing else to do. But it will affect us. But hopefully in the long run it’ll help. At least customers are happy.” A retail sales officer from Indian Oil said while he wasn’t allowed to give any official statements, sentiments had been very low since the fuel price price cuts were announced.

Another official from the corporation said, “Dealers are the buffer, so the impact is going to be both on the government and the individual dealers.” Another Shell petrol pump manager said, “Although the price has lowered which will affect the business, we are getting a lot of business as a result. It means more work for us, but it’s an automatic process so we just do what they tell us, you’ll have to ask the chief minister why he did it in such a way…”