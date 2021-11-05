Despite bypolls debacle, Deve Gowda aims at 2023 Assembly election
Published: 05th November 2021 09:05 AM | Last Updated: 05th November 2021 09:05 AM
“You know, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi too had lost the deposit in the Dindigul Lok Sabha bypolls in the 70s,” he shot back, while speaking to reporters at the party’s office JP Bhavan here on Thursday. Along with his party leaders including MLC K A Thippeswamy, he held marathon deliberations over the debacle in Sindagi and Hanagal to take corrective action.