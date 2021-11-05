STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite bypolls debacle, Deve Gowda aims at 2023 Assembly election

Along with his party leaders including MLC K A Thippeswamy, he held marathon deliberations over the debacle in Sindagi and Hanagal to take corrective action. 

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, who had said that the party was not disheartened with the Hanagal and Sindagi bypoll results, where its candidates lost deposits, has set his sights on the 2023 Assembly elections.

“You know, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi too had lost the deposit in the Dindigul Lok Sabha bypolls in the 70s,” he shot back, while speaking to reporters at the party’s office JP Bhavan here on Thursday. Along with his party leaders including MLC K A Thippeswamy, he held marathon deliberations over the debacle in Sindagi and Hanagal to take corrective action. 

