‘Don’t permit non-forest activities in Mullayyanagiri’

“Shola forests in the Mullayyanagiri hill region falling in the Western Ghat range are unique in nature.

File photo of the hills in the Mullayyanagiri range.

File photo of the hills in the Mullayyanagiri range. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU:  Honorary wildlife warden G Veeresh has urged the government and the district administration to stop regularising encroached land in the Mullayyanagiri Chandradrona ranges under Akrama-Sakrama scheme and not to give permission for non-forest activities in the hill ranges.

On Thursday, he noted that Shola forests and green pastures in the hill side are being encroached upon, and alleged that some are covertly trying to grab land in the hill side and convert the government land into coffee plantations.

“Shola forests in the Mullayyanagiri hill region falling in the Western Ghat range are unique in nature. Green pastures have the capacity to hold back rainwater and store it and they are the main cause for the birth of water bodies in the shola forest,” he said. Special measures must be taken to protect Chandradrona hill ranges which are the lifeline for lakhs of farmers, he maintained. 

