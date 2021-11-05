STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four extort ex-principal of Rs 3 lakh

The Nandini Layout police have arrested four persons who had allegedly trapped a 60-year-old retired school principal and extorted Rs 3 lakh from him.

Published: 05th November 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Nandini Layout police have arrested four persons who had allegedly trapped a 60-year-old retired school principal and extorted Rs 3 lakh from him. Trisha, Muthu, Peddareddy, and Damodar have been arrested. Police said the victim, a resident of Rajajinagar, was looking for a bar licence. 

As per the complaint, Trisha contacted the victim on October 1 and asked him to come near the government hospital in Laggere, saying that a bar licence-holder will be coming. When the victim reached the spot, a person who introduced himself as Trisha’s friend Muthu, took him to a house nearby. 

There was a woman who introduced herself as Trisha. Within a few minutes, Muthu and four others barged into the house. Accusing him of seeking sexual favours, the gang demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatening him. 

