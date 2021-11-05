STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Petrol, diesel prices drop, but essentials to still pinch

Prices of commodities not going to drop, transporters fear relief is temporary
 

Published: 05th November 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetables, inflation

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there is much joy over the cut in diesel prices, motorists are upset that they are still coughing up Rs 107 per litre for petrol. Some stakeholders expressed concern that this reduction could be temporary and would not really help them, and that consumers may continue to feel the pinch of high prices of essential commodities.

“Almost all sectors were streaming towards pre-pandemic levels in terms of production and sales after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed, but fuel prices acted as a major deterrent. Industries have achieved only 50 per cent to 75 per cent productivity. I feel the relief is temporary, and depends on crude oil prices. The government needs to reduce more taxes. We request that petrol and diesel be brought under the GST regime, and also reduce GST on daily essentials,” said Dr IS Prasad, President, FKCCI.

Meanwhile, the fuel price hike has led to a spiral in prices of vegetables, fruits and other essentials, forcing people to change eating habits -- like cutting down on meat and eggs, milk, fruits etc. However, traders say, “Rain hampered supply of vegetables and fruits, and hike in transport charges forced retailers to increase prices of dals, pulses and sugar. Commodities will not see a price reduction anytime soon,” says Prakash Perumar, a trader.

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Chairman, APMC Committee, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), says APMC yards were resorting to bargains, and transporters were demanding a hike in trip rates. “Foodgrains in the retail market see a hike when fuel prices go up. To adjust transport cost, retailers increase prices, and these may not come down,” Lahoti said. 

Transporters say the government should not increase cess when crude oil prices go up. “The cut does not mean profits but will definitely save truck drivers and transport owners a no-loss situation,” said GR Shanmugappa, President, Federation of Lorry Owners Association.

Radhakrishna Holla, president of Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said the fuel cost of tourist vehicles had gone up from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 per 80km per day. “More than 75 per cent of 3.3 lakh vehicles have stopped plying, and the industry has already seen a terrible decline. Drivers are burdened with loans,” he added.

Ajay Shah, economist at xKDR Forum, said the reduction will have a small effect on inflation. “Inflation is primarily a monetary phenomenon. Prices of commodities go up and down, these things fluctuate.”

