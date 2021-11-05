Puneeth loved life, don’t end yours, family appeals to fans

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans continue to die by suicide across the state, the actor’s family once again made a strong appeal to Appu’s fans, asking them to not take such a step and said it may be disrespectful to the actor and the family.

Dhriti and Vanditha Rajkumar, daughters of

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, grieve their

father’s death with their mother on Sunday

in Kanteerava Stadium | shriram bn

On Thursday, Venkatesh (25) from Channapatna, hanged himself at his residence. His family claimed that he was upset for the past four days after repeatedly watching the actor’s last rites, his movies and songs that were played on television.

On hearing this, Shivanna and Raghavendra Rajkumar requested people to ponder over how much the late actor loved his life and health. Shivanna said, “If you take such a step, what is the message you are giving to your loved ones? If you have children and parents who are dependent on you, then what is the message you are giving them? These acts are like disrespecting your favourite actor. We must celebrate his life and respect him,” Shivarajkumar said.

Over the past six days, at least 14 youngsters have died by suicide or after suffering heart attacks following Puneeth’s death. Rajkumar’s family also appealed to the media not to telecast funeral visuals repeatedly, and requested fans to stop sharing photographs of the late actor’s last moments in hospital on social media.

Tribute on Nov 16

Actors, producers and technicians from Sandalwood will hold a tribute for the late actor, ‘Puneeth Namana’ on November 16 at Palace Grounds. The event is scheduled to begin at 3pm, and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has decided that only people related to the industry will be allowed to attend the event. Fans have been requested to refrain from coming near Palace Grounds.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).