STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Puneeth loved life, don’t end yours, family appeals to fans

His family claimed that he was upset for the past four days after repeatedly watching the actor’s last rites, his movies and songs that were played on television. 

Published: 05th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans continue to die by suicide across the state, the actor’s family once again made a strong appeal to Appu’s fans, asking them to not take such a step and said it may be disrespectful to the actor and the family.

Dhriti and Vanditha Rajkumar, daughters of
Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, grieve their
father’s death with their mother on Sunday
in Kanteerava Stadium | shriram bn

On Thursday, Venkatesh (25) from Channapatna, hanged himself at his residence. His family claimed that he was upset for the past four days after repeatedly watching the actor’s last rites, his movies and songs that were played on television. 

On hearing this, Shivanna and Raghavendra Rajkumar requested people to ponder over how much the late actor loved his life and health. Shivanna said, “If you take such a step, what is the message you are giving to your loved ones? If you have children and parents who are dependent on you, then what is the message you are giving them? These acts are like disrespecting your favourite actor. We must celebrate his life and respect him,” Shivarajkumar said.

Over the past six days, at least 14 youngsters have died by suicide or after suffering heart attacks following Puneeth’s death. Rajkumar’s family also appealed to the media not to telecast funeral visuals repeatedly, and requested fans to stop sharing photographs of the late actor’s last moments in hospital on social media.

Tribute on Nov 16
Actors, producers and technicians from Sandalwood will hold a tribute for the late actor, ‘Puneeth Namana’ on November 16 at Palace Grounds. The event is scheduled to begin at 3pm, and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has decided that only people related to the industry will be allowed to attend the event. Fans have been requested to refrain from coming near Palace Grounds.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Puneeth Rajkumar fans suicide
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp