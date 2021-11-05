STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourist locations in Karnataka evoke good response in UK

Birmingham showed good interest in the state’s tourism circuit

Published: 05th November 2021 08:46 AM

Jungle Lodges and Resorts president Appanna, KSTDC MD Vijay Sharma, Director of Tourism Department Sindhu B Rupesh and others at the Karnataka stall in London Travel Market.

Jungle Lodges and Resorts president Appanna, KSTDC MD Vijay Sharma, Director of Tourism Department Sindhu B Rupesh and others at the Karnataka stall in London Travel Market. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  After suffering losses in the last two years due to the pandemic outbreak, the Karnataka tourism is likely to pick up from February as the state’s Heritage and Wildlife Tourism has caught up with many groups and tourist operators at the London Travel Market.

Many from Karnataka Tourism, Jungle Lodges and Resorts who have put up stalls along with Kerala and Madhya Pradesh tourism departments held more than 90 meetings and interactions with renowned operators, media and travel writers raising hopes of the hospitality industry.

The steep decline in Covid-19 cases, a record of sorts in vaccinating huge section of the population, easing of norms for international travellers and visa policies have come as a shot in the arm of tourism department. There was an overwhelming response at roadshows in Birmingham and Manchester in the United Kingdom.

Jungle Lodges and Resorts president M Appanna said Karnataka’s Heritage Tourism and Wildlife evoked good response at the London Travel Market. “Bheemeshwari used to attract the highest foreign tourists. Now, there are many inquiries for jungle lodges in Kabini backwaters, properties at Jog Falls, Devbagh Beach Resort in Karwar, K Gudi and 24 other locations in the state.”

He said Mysore Palace, wildlife and black panther sighting at Bandipur and Nagarhole also had several inquiries. Karnataka Tourism Development Corporation MD Vijay Sharma told The New Indian Express that there is an overwhelming response for several tourist locations in the state.

He felt the need for high-end properties along the 1,000-km coastline in Karnataka to attract more foreign tourists. Tourism Director Sindhu Roopesh said interactions were good and fruitful as many have positively responded to visit India and Karnataka, and there are plans to showcase the state’s tourism potential in Berlin.

