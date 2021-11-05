Zilla, taluk panchayat polls not anytime soon

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The State Government seems to be in no hurry to conduct any more polls in Karnataka. After the Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly bypolls, it is now trying to defer the taluk and zilla panchayat elections by at least another six months. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR) has issued an order extending the term of the administrators by another six months.

Highly placed sources in the government said that the state is not in a hurry, especially after the bypolls results. “It is not for the first time the government is trying to slow down the process of zilla and taluk panchayat elections. Earlier, it had proposed to scrap taluk panchayats and retain a two-tier system of zilla panchayats and gram panchayats, which, according to the government, was to streamline rural administration,” the source added.

The polls were due in May this year, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed to September. The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed during the legislature session, which allowed the state and the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission to carry out delimitation and reservation exercises for local bodies.

The State Government is also trying to postpone the BBMP elections. The delimitation exercise has been delayed, and without that, the poll cannot be held. The SEC had filed its objection and also filed another petition in September before the courts.