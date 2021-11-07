STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet meet likely on Monday

A source in the Chief Minister’s Office also said the Chief Minister spent all of Saturday clearing pending files.

Published: 07th November 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Karnataka Legislative Council in session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet is expected to meet at the Vidhana Soudha at 11 am on Monday, after more than three weeks. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues had been busy with the bypolls, the passing away of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and the Deepavali holiday season. A host of issues are slated to be discussed.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister was busy clearing files. Commenting on this, one of his cabinet colleagues told The New Sunday Express that since the Chief Minister has been away and there has been some pendency, he spent the day clearing files. 

A source in the Chief Minister’s Office also said the Chief Minister spent all of Saturday clearing pending files. It is likely that he could spend time on Sunday too clearing pending files. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp