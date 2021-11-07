Cabinet meet likely on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet is expected to meet at the Vidhana Soudha at 11 am on Monday, after more than three weeks. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues had been busy with the bypolls, the passing away of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and the Deepavali holiday season. A host of issues are slated to be discussed.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister was busy clearing files. Commenting on this, one of his cabinet colleagues told The New Sunday Express that since the Chief Minister has been away and there has been some pendency, he spent the day clearing files.

A source in the Chief Minister’s Office also said the Chief Minister spent all of Saturday clearing pending files. It is likely that he could spend time on Sunday too clearing pending files.