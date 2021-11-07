STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt employees should now inform authorities on property deals

Henceforth, state government employees planning to buy or sell, pledge or gift deed properties have to inform their superior authorities.

BENGALURU: Henceforth, state government employees planning to buy or sell, pledge or gift deed properties have to inform their superior authorities. The process has been made simpler, as earlier, even for small purchases, including that of two-wheelers or four-wheelers, the employees had to get prior permission. Now, they have to just inform the authorities, states the new order passed under the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct rule).

A detailed circular issued by the Department of Personnel Administration Reforms states that employees have to inform their department heads on all transactions of their properties, including pledging them in their or their family members’ names. If the employees had failed to inform the authorities, they should do so within two months from the date of such property deals, substantiating the delay with suitable reasons and supporting documents. The circular also stated, “If the value of property is more than their monthly income, they have to take permission from the authority.”

Karnataka State Government Employee Association president Shadakshari said that earlier, they had to take permission for every purchase. “The authorities would ask if the employee knows how to drive, does he/she have a driving licence and such irrelevant questions. Employees now only have to inform,” he said.
Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to dispose of files without delay.

Unless a file has major issues or legal hurdles, it has to be cleared soon, otherwise it impacts development works. “Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar will monitor clearance of files once in 15 days, while I will conduct a review meeting once in three months. Action will be taken against officials who delay clearing files,” Bommai warned.

