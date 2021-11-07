STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC sets aside discharge of man who tried to bribe official

The Karnataka High Court has set aside a trial court order discharging an accused who attempted to bribe an Assistant Commissioner by giving a blank cheque in lieu of bribe.

Published: 07th November 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has set aside a trial court order discharging an accused who attempted to bribe an Assistant Commissioner by giving a blank cheque in lieu of bribe. The officer was told by the accused that he could present the cheque with whatever amount, provided he passed a favourable order by fabricating documents related to land at Sadahalli village in Devanahalli taluk.

In a letter to the Assistant Commissioner, along with the blank cheque, P Gopalaraju, a resident of Malleswaram, had asked the officer to inform him a fortnight prior to presenting the cheque. However, he had contended before the trial court that he wrote the letter only to intimate the government for a sting operation and check corruption in the Revenue Department.

Allowing the criminal revision petition filed by Lokayukta, Justice K Natarajan said when the accused himself has admitted to sending the letter as well as the cheque, disbelieving the prosecution case is not correct. The judge also set aside the April 16, 2016, order of the trial court discharging the accused.

Lokayukta counsel BS Prasad argued that the Assistant Commissioner had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police. The investigation revealed that the specimen signature of the accused matched with his signature on the letter and the cheque. The court said the accused admits that he sent the letter to show that he was bribing the department for getting a favourable order.

However, he also sent a copy of the said letter to the Chief Secretary and other department heads to highlight corruption in the Revenue Department. His defence in the discharge application before the trial court cannot be considered, the high court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court corruption
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp