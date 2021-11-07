Make in Karnataka to stress on electronic manufacturing

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: The state government is proposing Make in Karnataka, on the lines of Make in India, with the focus on electronic manufacturing companies. IT-BT Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan revealed that the push to the segment is expected to generate 10 lakh jobs over the next five years.

Karnataka is known for design and development of electronics, but the stress is needed on manufacturing. The government is planning to achieve this by offering incentives and providing faster and easier clearances. Dr Ashwath Narayan told The New Sunday Express, “Make in India, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products in the country. Make in Karnataka too will be part of Make in India.”

Ministers’ meet proposed in Karnataka

The state government is pushing manufacturing of electronic products, especially semiconductors. He said, “Our state is known for startups and also design and development in the electronics sector. But when it comes manufacturing, we are lagging. We will encourage more startups and companies to manufacture and let the state excel in that sector too. There will be a simultaneous push for the IT-BT sector.”

Dr Ashwath Narayan said that at a recent meeting in New Delhi, he proposed a conference of IT-BT ministers of all states be held in Karnataka. “We are writing letters to them. If they get a platform in Karnataka to discuss and debate on the IT and ITes sectors, it will help us grow collectively,’’ he added. The state government is also conducting a skill demand assessment survey, which will provide data on the region-wise skill requirement, helping the government give specific training to youngsters.

A government source said that Bengaluru has exceeded its limit, but IT companies still prefer the capital city. “We have suggested to them to go beyond Bengaluru. But they either set up shop here or move to other states. We need to focus on tier-II and tier-III cities, but it is not happening. No government has succeeded in this,” the source added.