STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Make in Karnataka to stress on electronic manufacturing

Karnataka is known for design and development of electronics, but the stress is needed on manufacturing.

Published: 07th November 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Apart from having a monopoly over repairs, big companies also give rise to more e-waste as electronic items become obsolete sooner.

(Representational Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is proposing Make in Karnataka, on the lines of Make in India, with the focus on electronic manufacturing companies. IT-BT Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan revealed that the push to the segment is expected to generate 10 lakh jobs over the next five years.

Karnataka is known for design and development of electronics, but the stress is needed on manufacturing. The government is planning to achieve this by offering incentives and providing faster and easier clearances. Dr Ashwath Narayan told The New Sunday Express, “Make in India, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products in the country. Make in Karnataka too will be part of Make in India.”

Ministers’ meet proposed in Karnataka

The state government is pushing manufacturing of electronic products, especially semiconductors. He said, “Our state is known for startups and also design and development in the electronics sector. But when it comes manufacturing, we are lagging. We will encourage more startups and companies to manufacture and let the state excel in that sector too. There will be a simultaneous push for the IT-BT sector.”

Dr Ashwath Narayan said that at a recent meeting in New Delhi, he proposed a conference of IT-BT ministers of all states be held in Karnataka. “We are writing letters to them. If they get a platform in Karnataka to discuss and debate on the IT and ITes sectors, it will help us grow collectively,’’ he added. The state government is also conducting a skill demand assessment survey, which will provide data on the region-wise skill requirement, helping the government give specific training to youngsters.

A government source said that Bengaluru has exceeded its limit, but IT companies still prefer the capital city. “We have suggested to them to go beyond Bengaluru. But they either set up shop here or move to other states. We need to focus on tier-II and tier-III cities, but it is not happening. No government has succeeded in this,” the source added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Make in Karnataka electronic
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp