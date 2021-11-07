STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, JDS to have its own mouthpiece ‘Janata Patrike’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following in the footsteps of national parties and other regional outfits, the Janata Dal Secular has decided to have a print edition of its in-house journal ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections 
in Karnataka.

Veteran journalist P Ramaiah will release the first issue of the ‘Janata Patrike’, edited by JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, during the ‘Janata Parva 2.0’ — the second edition of the eight-day workshop for party leaders which begins on Monday. The first edition of the workshop was held at Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

A former movie distributor and producer, Kumaraswamy already owns a private Kannada television channel. “The Janata Patrike will not only be the party’s mouthpiece, but also the voice of the people,” Kumaraswamy told the media on Saturday.

On several leaders quitting the party, he said it did not come as a shock to him as he had got a wind of it a couple of years ago. “A few may physically be with the party now... but are mentally prepared to leave us. Those who left us had not helped the party. Instead, they used it to become leaders”, he said.

“We have invited all our present and former MLAs and leaders from across the state to take part in the workshop. We will issue stringent and clear guidelines on how to go about to achieve our Mission 123 target,” he said. 

