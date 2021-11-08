STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anganwadi centres in Karnataka's Udupi to open on Monday

As the anganwadi centres are reopening after a gap of nearly 18 months, a festival-like atmosphere prevails at all anganwadi centres.

Published: 08th November 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 05:11 AM

An anganwadi centre all set to reopen in Udupi from Monday

An anganwadi centre all set to reopen in Udupi from Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  With sanitisation of all 1,191 anganwadi centres completed in Udupi district, they will be opened for children from Monday. Officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department have ensured that all the anganwadi workers have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to make sure that the Novel Coronavirus does not spread.  

As the anganwadi centres are reopening after a gap of nearly 18 months, a festival-like atmosphere prevails at all anganwadi centres.  Nutritious food will be given to the kids to take home for now, while preparation of food at the centres will commence after evaluating the situation for 15 days.

 Sources said that child development planning officers have been asked by the Women and Child Welfare Department officials to make sure that the anganwadi workers arriving at the centres from Monday will have a RTPCR negative report not older than 72 hours.  

