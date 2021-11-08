Fire breaks out at hospital in Karnataka's Shivamogga, none hurt

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A fire accident was reported at the labour and gynaecology emergency ward at McGann Hospital here on Sunday evening and no one was injured in the incident. Sources from the Fire and Emergency Services said that the accident was due to a short-circuit in an air-conditioner installed at the ICU.

The staff of the hospital shifted women and newborn babies from the ICU and ward immediately after the incident. Smoke had engulfed the ward, and the fire was put out by the fire and emergency services personnel.