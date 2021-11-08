Karnataka ups surveillance for short term travellers from Maharashtra

By Express News Service

Short term travellers from Maharashtra to Karnataka will have to follow fresh guidelines issued by the state government on Monday. As the daily caseload and test positivity rate are slightly higher in Maharashtra as compared to Karnataka, travellers coming here for two days or less by any mode of transport will have to be asymptomatic such as free of fever, cough, cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in

breathing.

They will have to give a self declaration on the same to this effect, while boarding, said a circular issued by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department.

"Passengers must compulsorily undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival, carry COVID-19 vaccination completion certificate for both the doses, compulsorily wear face mask and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour throughout their stay in the state and produce a valid return ticket," the circular said, based on the recommendation of the state COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee.

Those complying with the above norms strictly, may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test report for short duration of the visit.