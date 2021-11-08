STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay Rs 50,000 to senior citizen: Consumer court to Karnataka State Cooperative Housing Federation

Published: 08th November 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An octogenarian has won compensation of Rs 50,000 from the Karnataka State Cooperative Housing Federation, which failed to execute a registered sale deed for ten years though he had paid the site value. 

"The Karnataka State Cooperative Housing Federation failed to perform its service to execute the registered sale deed from the complainant from 2007 to 2009. The Federation has committed a deficiency of service. It should compensate the complainant, who is a senior citizen aged 83 years, by paying Rs 50,000 for causing him mental agony," said the Third Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The commission, comprising president CV Maragoor, members L Mamatha and MB Seena, also directed the Federation to pay the litigation cost of Rs 10,000 to the complainant, Govind, a medical practitioner from Hubballi. If it fails to pay the compensation and litigation cost within 30 days, the Federation has to pay an interest of 8 percent per annum from the date of filing the complaint till payment, the commission added.  

It ordered the Federation to execute the registered sale deed for site No. 457, measuring 2,399.83 sqft situated at Chunchankuppe village, Tavaregere Hobli, Bengaluru South taluk. "If the Federation fails to comply with the order within 30 days, it should pay a penalty of Rs 100 per day from the date of default till the execution of the registered sale deed and hand over the physical possession of the site to the complainant," it ordered.

Govind, a member of a housing society, had paid Rs 9.26 lakh for the site in five instalments as sought by the Federation. He also paid Rs 1.20 lakh extra as demanded by the Federation. It issued the allotment letter dated September 11, 2009.

But it failed to execute the registered sale deed, though the complainant made requests and sent legal notices. The Federation argued that it has not assured the complainant that it would allot the site by fixing any cutoff date or promised to execute the sale deed by fixing any time frame.

Comments

