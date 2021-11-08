Teachers in Karnataka seek pay revision, threaten to boycott classes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Government Employee Association (KSGEA) has set a 21-day deadline for the government to meet the long-pending demands of government-appointed teachers and lecturers, or else they will boycott classes.

"In a meeting held here on Sunday, in which representatives of around 5,000 organisations participated, it was unanimously decided to boycott classes in all government schools and colleges if the demands, which are pending for over 20 years, are not met," said KSGEA president CS Shadakshari.

The demands include promotions, revision of salaries and transfer policy among others. "Despite the repeated submission of memorandums and several rounds of talks with the government, the demands have not been met. So, it has been decided to boycott classes," Shadakshari added.

Promotion of over 75,000 graduated teachers working in primary schools considering seniority and revision of salaries of around 4,000 primary and high school teachers who were recruited in 1998-99 are some of the demands.