STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Teachers in Karnataka seek pay revision, threaten to boycott classes

Promotion of over 75,000 graduated teachers working in primary schools considering seniority and revision of salaries of around 4,000 primary and high school teachers are some demands.

Published: 08th November 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

protests, agitation

Image for representation only. (Illustration | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Government Employee Association (KSGEA) has set a 21-day deadline for the government to meet the long-pending demands of government-appointed teachers and lecturers, or else they will boycott classes.

"In a meeting held here on Sunday, in which representatives of around 5,000 organisations participated, it was unanimously decided to boycott classes in all government schools and colleges if the demands, which are pending for over 20 years, are not met," said KSGEA president CS Shadakshari.

The demands include promotions, revision of salaries and transfer policy among others. "Despite the repeated submission of memorandums and several rounds of talks with the government, the demands have not been met. So, it has been decided to boycott classes," Shadakshari added. 

Promotion of over 75,000 graduated teachers working in primary schools considering seniority and revision of salaries of around 4,000 primary and high school teachers who were recruited in 1998-99 are some of the demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka State Government Employee Association Karnataka teachers strike
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp