Two expert teams from various bodies to visit tremor-hit villages of Karnataka

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In the wake of villages of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Vijayapura districts experiencing mild tremors frequently for the past few weeks, experts from different organisations will visit tremor-affected villages on Monday to study the ground situation.

According to official sources, the experts will also attend a brainstorming session in Kalaburagi on Tuesday to share their findings. They will also submit a report to the government about their findings, sources said.

To visit the affected villages of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Vijayapura districts on Monday, the experts have formed two teams and the team 'A' will visit villages of Chincholi and Kalagi taluks of Kalaburagi district and a village of Bidar district.

The team 'B' will visit the tremor-affected villages of Vijayapura district

Commissioner of KSMDA & director KSNDMC Dr Manoj Rajan, senior scientist of NGRI Hyderabad Dr Shashidhar, scientist and head, Engineering Seismology department of National Institute of Rock Mechanism (NIRM) Bengaluru Dr. Balasubramaniam VR, senior scientist of CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI) Bengaluru Chiranjeevi G Vivek, Director Landslide Division of Geological Survey of India (GSI) Bengaluru R Sajeev, Scientist ‘E’ of National Centre for Seismology (NCS) New Delhi Dr A P Singh, deputy director (Plan) of Mines and Geology department of Karnataka Harish P, senior assistant professor of Department of Geology Department of Central University of Karnataka Dr. Lingadevaru, guest faculty of University of Mysuru Darshan MS and Siddaraju and officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and Revenue Department S Jagadish, KK Abhinay, S Emily Prabha Jothi and Annaveerappa will visit tremor-affected villages of Kalagi and Chincholi taluks.

Senior consultant of KSDMA Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, retired professor of Department of Geology of Bengaluru University Dr BC Prabhakar, Senior Technical Officer of NGRI Hyderabad Dr Suresh, Scientist and Head, SeismoTectonics Department NIRM Bengaluru Dr Biju John, Project Staff of CSIR-4PI Dr Ramesh Raja Mir, Geologist Landslide Division of Geological Survey of India Achan Konyak, Deputy Director (Hospete) of Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka Mahaveer KA, Assistant Professor of Department of Geology of Central University of Karnataka Dr Tejaswi, and staff of KSNDMC and revenue department of Karnataka Dr Ramesh Dikpal and R Santosh Kumar will visit villages in and around Vijayapura.