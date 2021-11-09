STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bitcoin scam: Hacker Sriki sent to judicial custody

Businessman Vishnu Bhat and cryptocurrency hacker Sri Krishna alias Sriki were on Monday produced before a court in a drunken brawl case.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrency

Bitcoin image for representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Businessman Vishnu Bhat and cryptocurrency hacker Sri Krishna alias Sriki were on Monday produced before a court in a drunken brawl case. The incident took place three days ago in star hotel and JB Nagar police had arrested the duo soon after the hotel filed a case against them. Later, medical tests revealed that the duo had consumed drugs, an investigation officer said.

A senior police officer said, “On Sunday, we had the received medical test reports which confirmed that the duo were under the influence of drugs. Following this, the police booked them under the NDPS Act, and Bhat was taken into police custody to ascertain the source of the drugs.”

Sri Krishna has been remanded to judicial custody. “We are also interrogating Bhat to learn why they had trespassed into the hotel and how they became friends,” the officer added. Sriki was involved in a drug case earlier and a detailed probe had brought to light his involvement in hacking websites. Police had also recovered bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from him. 

