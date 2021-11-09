STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP conspiracy to brand me casteist: Siddaramaiah

“I will not be affected if my portraits are set on fire. It will not affect my people or those who love me. We should build a society based on the ethos of equality and keep caste at bay.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah listens patiently to a supporter in Mysuru on Monday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With Dalit leaders in the BJP accusing former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of insulting them and demanding an apology from him over his remarks, the Ahinda leader on Monday alleged that the saffron party has crafted a conspiracy to brand him as castiest.

Speaking after inaugurating the Varasiddi Vinayaka temple and guest house at Kanaka Bhavan premises in Mandya, he said that the BJP had twisted his statement to suit its convenience and added that an attempt is being made to brand him as casteist by a party which itself believes in caste politics. The ruling party is “intolerant” towards him for the sole reason that he had served as Chief Minister for a full five-year term, next only after D Devaraj Urs, he claimed.

Clarifying that he had only said that a few Dalit leaders had joined a political party which had claimed to change the Constitution, he stressed that his remarks have been misinterpreted only to instigate his followers and well-wishers. He also pointed out that he had ordered birth anniversary celebrations of social reformers and great personalities like Kempe Gowda, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Tipu Sultan, sage Bhagiratha, Lord Krishna and Jain saints.

“I will not be affected if my portraits are set on fire. It will not affect my people or those who love me. We should build a society based on the ethos of equality and keep caste at bay. You should be extra conscious about these people who cannot tolerate that I became Chief Minister,” he added.

“Senseless people are making baseless charges and questioning my contribution to the Kuruba community. There are poor in all communities and I believe in the overall development of the poor in all communities,” he insisted.

Siddaramaiah also called upon people not to join the BJP saying that the party is against backward classes. Seeking support for the Congress to come out with policies for the poor, he said there is a trend in favour of his party in the state. “I am confident that our government will bounce back to power,” he claimed.

